UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Nov 15 Continental Materials Corp
* Continental Materials Corporation reports unaudited fiscal third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.62
* Q3 sales rose 4.1 percent to $37.65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LIMA, Jan 27 Brazilian construction company Odebrecht said on Friday it was willing to sell off its remaining contracts with Peru as it faces a massive graft inquiry and calls from the government to leave the Andean country.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered cost-cutting reviews of two major aircraft acquisition programs, the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing Co's next-generation of Air Force One presidential plane, according to Pentagon memos released on Friday.