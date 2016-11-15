BRIEF-Endurance's shareholders in favor of proposed merger with Volcano International Limited
* Endurance announces results of special general meeting of shareholders in connection with acquisition by SOMPO
Nov 15 La-Z-Boy Inc
* La-Z-Boy acquires U.K. Licensee and nine La-Z-Boy furniture galleries stores in the U.S.
* Existing furnico business outside of La-Z-Boy license will continue with its normal operations
* Agreement will be effective January 1, 2017, and its results will be reported in company's upholstery segment
* Nine stores acquired are profitable, will be quickly integrated into our retail segment and be accretive
* Annual wholesale revenue for this business is approximately $42 million, based on current exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FactSet Research Systems Inc - Deal to have an immaterial impact to diluted EPS
