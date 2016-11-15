UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Nov 15 Yirendai Ltd :
* Says diluted income per ads in Q3 of 2016 was RMB 5.70 (us$0.85)
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in range of RMB 910 million to RMB 930 million
* Yirendai - total loans facilitated to be in range of RMB 19,750 million to RMB 20,000 million (us$2,962 million to us$2,999 million), in fy 2016
* Q3 revenue RMB 876.7 million versus RMB 370.7 million
* Yirendai reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue RMB 3.08 billion to RMB 3.12 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LIMA, Jan 27 Brazilian construction company Odebrecht said on Friday it was willing to sell off its remaining contracts with Peru as it faces a massive graft inquiry and calls from the government to leave the Andean country.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered cost-cutting reviews of two major aircraft acquisition programs, the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing Co's next-generation of Air Force One presidential plane, according to Pentagon memos released on Friday.