Nov 15 Yirendai Ltd :

* Says diluted income per ads in Q3 of 2016 was RMB 5.70 (us$0.85)

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in range of RMB 910 million to RMB 930 million

* Yirendai - total loans facilitated to be in range of RMB 19,750 million to RMB 20,000 million (us$2,962 million to us$2,999 million), in fy 2016

* Q3 revenue RMB 876.7 million versus RMB 370.7 million

* Yirendai reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue RMB 3.08 billion to RMB 3.12 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: