Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
Nov 15 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc :
* Ritchie bros. Auctioneers inc - all other terms of transaction are confidential.
* Ritchie bros. Intends to retain Kramer brand for immediate future
* Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc - Kramer trailer sales was not acquired by Ritchie Bros. And remains owned by kramer family
* Ritchie bros. Announces acquisition of Kramer Auctions in Canada
* Educational nonprofit Educational Testing Service says it will acquire questar assessment inc for about $127.5 million or $2.80 per share
* Dunes Point Capital, LLC announces the acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc. from Smiths Group PLC