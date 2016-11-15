BRIEF-Dundee Acquisition Ltd. shareholders approve qualifying acquisition
* Dundee Acquisition Ltd. shareholders approve qualifying acquisition
Nov 15 Four Corners Property Trust Inc :
* FCPT announces acquisition of a taco bell restaurant property for $1.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dundee Acquisition Ltd. shareholders approve qualifying acquisition
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday: