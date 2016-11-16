US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens above 20,000 for second straight day
Jan 26 The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at a record high, a day after breaching the 20,000 milestone, as investors assessed a host of corporate earnings.
Nov 15 Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp
* Qtrly loss per share C$0.0159
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces 2016 third quarter results and board changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at a record high, a day after breaching the 20,000 milestone, as investors assessed a host of corporate earnings.
Jan 25 Lloyds Bank appointed Kristan Gochee as head of financial markets and Wesley Fallan as head of capital markets, both to its North America business.
* Actelion shares rise more than 20 percent (Adds comment from Actelion CEO, moves dateline from Zurich)