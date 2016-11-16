BRIEF-Jupiter says J&J purchase of Actelion "very good outcome"
Jan 26 * Jupiter Fund Manager Mike Buhl-nielsen: Johnson & Johnson purchase of actelion is "very good outcome", says can see "clear synergies for j&j"
Nov 15 Glacier Bancorp Inc :
* transaction provides for payment to TFB Bancorp shareholders of a unit consisting of $7.36152 per share in cash, 0.607387 shares of co's stock
* Says transaction would result in an aggregate value of $62.4 million, or $26.88 per fully diluted TFB Bancorp common share
* Says Foothills Bank will be merged into Glacier Bank and operate as a separate banking division under its existing name
* Says will acquire TFB Bancorp
* Says transaction will be immediately accretive to Glacier's earnings per share
* Glacier Bancorp, Inc. announces entry into Arizona with the acquisition of TFB Bancorp, Inc. in Yuma, Arizona Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday, supported by mergers and acquisitions-related optimism, with Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion deal to buy Actelion lifting shares in the Swiss biotech firm.