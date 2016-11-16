BRIEF-Qiagen announces adjustment of conversion ratio under its 0.375pct senior unsecured convertible notes
* Qiagen announces adjustment of conversion ratio under its 0.375 pct senior unsecured convertible notes due 2019 (isin xs1046477235)
Nov 16 Evercore Partners Inc :
* John S. Weinberg to join evercore as executive chairman
* John S. Weinberg has joined evercore as chairman of board and executive chairman
* Weinberg joins team that now includes Roger Altman, who will become founder and senior chairman, and Ralph Schlosstein, president and CEO
* Says both Altman and Schlosstein will remain on board of directors
* Trident Gold Corp announces private placement
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017