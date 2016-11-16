BRIEF-Kingstone Companies Inc prices common stock offering
* Kingstone Companies Inc says to use net proceeds from offering to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company to support its ratings upgrade plan
Nov 16 Ctrip.Com International Ltd :
* Ctrip announces ms. Jane jie sun as new ceo and director
* Appointed Jane Jie Sun as chief executive officer , effective immediately.
* Ctrip.com International Ltd - James Jianzhang Liang, Ctrip's chairman and former chief executive officer, will serve as executive chairman of board
* Verizon is exploring a combination with Charter; efforts preliminary and may not result in deal - CNBC, citing DJ Source text: http://bit.ly/2k77PWE
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek