Nov 16 Ctrip.Com International Ltd :

* Appointed Jane Jie Sun as chief executive officer , effective immediately.

* Ctrip.com International Ltd - James Jianzhang Liang, Ctrip's chairman and former chief executive officer, will serve as executive chairman of board