BRIEF-RGS Energy provides preliminary Q4 2016 results
* Company does not expect to incur material non-cash expense during 2017
Nov 16 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd
* Qtrly total solar module shipments were 1,606 megawatts , which includes 50 mw used in company's downstream projects
* Qtrly earnings per share us$0.23
* Qtrly gross margin was 22.1%, compared with 20.4% in q2 of 2016
* Jinkosolar holding co ltd says for q4 of 2016, company estimates total solar module shipments to be in range of 1.7 gw to 1.8 gw
* Qtrly diluted earnings per ads $0.92; qtrly non-gaap diluted earnings per ads $1.40
* Q3 revenue rose 39 percent to rmb 5.7 billion
* Q3 earnings per share rmb 1.51
* Jinkosolar announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share rmb 2.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Antler Gold Inc says plans to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as its investments rose across the board, in line with gains in the stock market.