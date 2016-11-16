BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Nov 16 Cone Midstream Partners LP
* Cone Midstream to acquire remaining 25% additional interest in Anchor Systems
* Cone Midstream Partners LP - Transaction, which is expected to close before end of Q4, is for a total purchase consideration of $248 million
* Cone Midstream Partners LP - Deal comprised of $140 million in cash and issuance of approximately 5.2 million common limited partnership units to our sponsors
* Cone Midstream Partners LP- Cash portion of purchase consideration will be funded through borrowings under partnership's $250 million revolving credit facility
* Cone Midstream Partners "we project acquisition of remaining 25% ownership interest in anchor systems will be immediately accretive to our unitholders"
* Cone Midstream Partners LP - Interest being acquired from Cone Gathering LLC, jointly owned by units of sponsors, Consol Energy Inc, Noble Energy Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
