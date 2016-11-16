Nov 16 Lowe's Companies Inc :

* FY earnings per share view $4.00, revenue view $64.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lowe's Companies Inc says diluted earnings per share of approximately $3.52 are expected for fiscal year ending february 3, 2017

* Sees comparable sales are expected to increase 3 to 4 percent for fiscal year 2016

* Sees total sales are expected to increase 9 to 10 percent, including 53(rd) week for fiscal year 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 same store sales rose 2.7 percent

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.88 excluding items

* Lowe's reports third quarter sales and earnings results

* Q3 sales $15.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $15.86 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: