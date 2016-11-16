BRIEF-Papa Murphy's reports 2017 development incentive programs
* Papa Murphy's announces 2017 development incentive programs
Nov 16 Lowe's Companies Inc :
* FY earnings per share view $4.00, revenue view $64.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lowe's Companies Inc says diluted earnings per share of approximately $3.52 are expected for fiscal year ending february 3, 2017
* Sees comparable sales are expected to increase 3 to 4 percent for fiscal year 2016
* Sees total sales are expected to increase 9 to 10 percent, including 53(rd) week for fiscal year 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.43
* Q3 same store sales rose 2.7 percent
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.88 excluding items
* Lowe's reports third quarter sales and earnings results
* Q3 sales $15.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $15.86 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American river bankshares reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Change healthcare announces delivery of conditional notices of redemption for all of its outstanding 11.00pct senior notes due 2019, 11.25pct senior notes due 2020 and 6.00pct senior notes due 2021