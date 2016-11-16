Nov 16 Walter Investment Management Corp
* Walter Investment -WCO agreed to sell to NRM MSRS relating
to mortgage loans with unpaid principal balance of about $10
billion and sub-serviced by ditech
* Walter Investment Management-Transactions relating to sale
by WCO of substantially all of assets,expected to generate about
$90 million in near-term cash proceeds
* Walter Investment Management-Expected ditech to
sub-service, under sub-servicing agreement with, NRM, both WCO
MSRS,ditech MSRS following closing of deals
announces execution of MSR purchase and sale agreement relating
to sale of WCO assets
