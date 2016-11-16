Medical couple and butcher's boy win big from Actelion sale
* Clozels and investor Maag each stand to gain around $1.5 bln
Nov 16 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says it will register and commercialize methotrexate products in United States
* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals under terms of agreement, cumberland will be responsible for products' FDA submission and registration
* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals regulatory submission, expected to occur during first half of 2017, will be based on dossier provided by Nordic
* Nordic will be responsible for manufacture and will receive a transfer price on supplies of products
* As consideration for license, Co will provide Nordic a series of payments tied to products' FDA approval,achievement of sales milestones
* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals acquires U.S. rights to Nordic group's methotrexate injection products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 * Jupiter Fund Manager Mike Buhl-nielsen: Johnson & Johnson purchase of actelion is "very good outcome", says can see "clear synergies for j&j"
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday, supported by mergers and acquisitions-related optimism, with Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion deal to buy Actelion lifting shares in the Swiss biotech firm.