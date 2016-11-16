Nov 16 Meritor Inc
* Meritor expect "challenging end markets" for fiscal year
2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $3.13
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $748.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $5.10 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.25 to $1.40
from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion
* Meritor reports fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.34 from continuing
operations
* Q4 sales fell 15 percent to $728 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.90 to $0.95
