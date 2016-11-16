BRIEF-Dow Chemical Co says sees q1 revenue of $12.25 billion - $13.25 billion
* Dow Chemical Co says sees Q1 revenue of $12.25 billion - $13.25 billion
Nov 16 Eastman Chemical Co
* Eastman chemical co- increasing tender cap applicable to its 4.5% notes due 2021 from $50 million to $64.96 million
* Eastman chemical - increasing tender cap applicable to its 7 5/8% debentures due 2024 from $10 million to $10.7 million
* Eastman chemical company announces early results of its cash tender offer and increase to tender caps for its 7 5/8% debentures due 2024 and 4.5% notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow Chemical Co says sees Q1 revenue of $12.25 billion - $13.25 billion
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , is nearing a deal to buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
LONDON, Jan 26 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck is betting that shark antibodies may offer a new way of getting drugs into the brain to fight Alzheimer's and other diseases, after successful early research with privately owned U.S. biotech firm Ossianix.