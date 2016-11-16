BRIEF-RGS Energy provides preliminary Q4 2016 results
* Company does not expect to incur material non-cash expense during 2017
Nov 16 Endologix Inc
* Endologix provides update on Nellix PMA process
* Endologix Inc says expects data to be available and submitted to FDA in Q2 of 2017
* Endologix - FDA requested company provide 2-year patient follow-up data from EVAS-FORWARD IDE study of Nellix endovascular aneurysm sealing system
* Expects a possible FDA advisory panel meeting by end of 2017, and potential FDA PMA approval of Nellix in Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company does not expect to incur material non-cash expense during 2017
* Antler Gold Inc says plans to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as its investments rose across the board, in line with gains in the stock market.