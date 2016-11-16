BRIEF-RGS Energy provides preliminary Q4 2016 results
* Company does not expect to incur material non-cash expense during 2017
Nov 16 Tribune Media Co
* Tribune will distribute and monetize ATTN: Video content across its television and digital properties
* Tribune Media Co - Financial terms were not disclosed
* Tribune Media Co - Under terms of agreement, Tribune becomes ATTN's local media strategic partner
* Tribune Media Co - Under terms of agreement, Tribune becomes ATTN's local media strategic partner
* Antler Gold Inc says plans to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as its investments rose across the board, in line with gains in the stock market.