BRIEF-RGS Energy provides preliminary Q4 2016 results
* Company does not expect to incur material non-cash expense during 2017
Nov 16 Columbus Gold Corp
* Columbus obtains drill permit for target 5 at Eastside gold project, Nevada
* Columbus Gold Corp- is planning to carry-out additional drilling at Eastside in 2017 at both original target and at recently permitted target 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company does not expect to incur material non-cash expense during 2017
* Antler Gold Inc says plans to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as its investments rose across the board, in line with gains in the stock market.