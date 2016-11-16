BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
Nov 16 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB)
* Says an affiliate sold 16% equity stake in Antares Holdings to private investment fund managed by Northleaf Capital
* Says Northleaf Capital acquires a strategic 16 pct stake in Antares Holdings from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday, supported by mergers and acquisitions-related optimism, with Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion deal to buy Actelion lifting shares in the Swiss biotech firm.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.