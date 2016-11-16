Nov 16 Upland Software Inc :
* Credit facility permits stock buybacks of up to $8 million
* Upland Software Inc says facility also permits upland to issue up to $16 million in subordinated seller notes for acquisitions
* Upland Software announces expanded $90 million credit facility for acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Oshkosh construction-driven demand may not offset reduced access equipment replacement demand
* Oshkosh- believe construction-driven demand will not be adequate to fully offset anticipated reduced access equipment replacement demand
BRIEF-Ford issues one safety recall recall in North America
* Ford issues one safety recall and one safety compliance recall in North America