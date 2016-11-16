BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says appreciates policy direction of new U.S. president
Jan 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call:
Nov 16 Active Power Inc :
* Active Power stockholders vote to approve disposition under Asset Purchase Agreement with Langley Holdings PLC
* Closing is expected to occur before end of November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call:
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, squares off in court on Thursday against opponents of its reorganization plan, including state regulators, shareholders, environmental activists and even former executives.