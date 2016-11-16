UPDATE 2-Baker Hughes expects N. America shale to lead industry recovery
* Q4 loss bigger-than-expected, revenue beats estimates (Adds details)
Nov 16 Amsurg Corp
* Envision and AmSurg announce pricing of $550 million senior notes offering by New Amethyst Corp (to be renamed Envision Healthcare Corporation)
* Amsurg corp says also intends to use net proceeds from offering with borrowings to repay ehc's existing indebtedness under term loan, asset-based facilities
* Has priced private offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.25% senior notes due 2024
* Intends to use net proceeds with borrowings to repay ehc's existing indebtedness under its term loan and asset-based facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VW blames differences over her responsibilities (Adds details on reason for departure, successor)
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, reflecting pension accounting and writedowns for abandoning a planned factory in Mexico, and reaffirmed its forecast that profits for 2017 would be lower.