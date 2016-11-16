BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
Nov 16 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 15 November 2016
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd say PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 15 November 2016 was USD 17.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday, supported by mergers and acquisitions-related optimism, with Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion deal to buy Actelion lifting shares in the Swiss biotech firm.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.