UPDATE 2-Baker Hughes expects N. America shale to lead industry recovery
* Q4 loss bigger-than-expected, revenue beats estimates (Adds details)
Nov 16 Griffon Corp :
* Griffon Corp - Q4 revenue of $501 million was consistent with prior year quarter
* Telephonics contract backlog totaled $420 million at September 30, 2016, compared to $442 million at September 30, 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Q4 earnings per share $0.18
* Griffon Corporation announces fourth quarter and annual results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 loss bigger-than-expected, revenue beats estimates (Adds details)
* VW blames differences over her responsibilities (Adds details on reason for departure, successor)
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, reflecting pension accounting and writedowns for abandoning a planned factory in Mexico, and reaffirmed its forecast that profits for 2017 would be lower.