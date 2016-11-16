Nov 16 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc

* Announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.45

* Qtrly marine fuel sales volumes of 4.3 million metric tons, an increase of 25.8% compared to same period in 2015

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue rose 5.4 percent to $1.1 billion