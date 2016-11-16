UPDATE 2-Baker Hughes expects N. America shale to lead industry recovery
Nov 16 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc
* Announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.45
* Qtrly marine fuel sales volumes of 4.3 million metric tons, an increase of 25.8% compared to same period in 2015
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 revenue rose 5.4 percent to $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VW blames differences over her responsibilities (Adds details on reason for departure, successor)
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, reflecting pension accounting and writedowns for abandoning a planned factory in Mexico, and reaffirmed its forecast that profits for 2017 would be lower.