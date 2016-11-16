UPDATE 1-VW compliance chief to leave board after disagreement
* VW blames differences over her responsibilities (Adds details on reason for departure, successor)
Nov 16 Geospace Technologies Corp
* Geospace Technologies Corp - "due to already high inventory levels for most products, our factory activities have been running at a bare minimum"
* Q4 loss per share $0.94
* Geospace technologies reports fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $16.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, reflecting pension accounting and writedowns for abandoning a planned factory in Mexico, and reaffirmed its forecast that profits for 2017 would be lower.
Jan 26 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the second-largest U.S. cruise operator, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by demand for its pricier Caribbean cruises and higher onboard spending.