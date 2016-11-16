Nov 16 Eastman Chemical Co

* Eastman Chemical Co says public offering of EUR 200 million, principal amount additional 1.50% notes due 2023 and EUR 500 million principal amount of 1.875% notes due 2026

* Eastman says intends to use portion of net proceeds to complete cash tender offer for up to $400 million combined aggregate amount of 4.5% notes due 2021

* Eastman Chemical says intends to use remaining net proceeds to repay or redeem part of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.4% notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: