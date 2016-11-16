Nov 16 Lendingtree Inc

* Acquires Iron Horse Holdings, which does business under name comparecards

* Equity purchase has a possible total consideration of $130 million

* Expects transaction to be significantly and immediately accretive to Lendingtree

* Deal consists of $85 million in cash at closing, contingent consideration payments of up to $22.5 million in each of 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anil D'Silva)