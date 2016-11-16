BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
Nov 16 Lendingtree Inc
* Acquires Iron Horse Holdings, which does business under name comparecards
* Equity purchase has a possible total consideration of $130 million
* Expects transaction to be significantly and immediately accretive to Lendingtree
* Deal consists of $85 million in cash at closing, contingent consideration payments of up to $22.5 million in each of 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anil D'Silva)
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday, supported by mergers and acquisitions-related optimism, with Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion deal to buy Actelion lifting shares in the Swiss biotech firm.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.