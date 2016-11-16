UPDATE 1-VW compliance chief to leave board after disagreement
* VW blames differences over her responsibilities (Adds details on reason for departure, successor)
Nov 16 WGL Holdings Inc :
* WGL Holdings Inc - for quarter ended September 30, 2016 net loss applicable to common stock was $0.17 per share
* Q4 total operating revenues $459.9 million versus $ 467.7 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WGL Holdings Inc - for quarter ended September 30, 2016, operating loss of $0.01 per share
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $489.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WGL Holdings Inc reports fiscal year 2016 financial results; issues fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $3.30 to $3.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, reflecting pension accounting and writedowns for abandoning a planned factory in Mexico, and reaffirmed its forecast that profits for 2017 would be lower.
Jan 26 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the second-largest U.S. cruise operator, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by demand for its pricier Caribbean cruises and higher onboard spending.