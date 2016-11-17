Nov 16 Tenet Healthcare Corp

* Tenet announces upsizing and pricing of its private offering of senior secured second lien notes

* Tenet Healthcare - total of $750 million aggregate principal amount of notes represents an upsize from its previously announced amount of $500 million

* Tenet Healthcare Corp - pricing of previously announced private offering of senior secured second lien notes maturing in 2022

* Tenet announces upsizing and pricing of its private offering of senior secured second lien notes