United Rentals to buy NES Rentals for $965 mln
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
Nov 16 Republic Airways Holdings Inc :
* Republic Airways files plan of reorganization, intends to emerge from chapter 11 in Q1-2017
* Says filed its plan of reorganization with U.S. Bankruptcy court for southern district of New York
* Republic Airways Holdings - Plan sets course for company to emerge during Q1 of 2017, and was filed with full support of creditors committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Illinois power generating company's reorganization plan confirmed
* Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its joint venture with America's Trinseo for tens of millions of dollars - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: