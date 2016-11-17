Nov 17 Para Resources Inc :

* Para Resources Inc says full 2016 production will be between 1,580 and 1,632 ounces of gold for El Limon mine

* Para Resources - produced 1,110 ounces of gold, anticipating producing an additional 470 to 522 ounces of gold during balance of year at El Limon mine

* Para announces production guidance for 2017 at El Limon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: