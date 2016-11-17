BRIEF-Global Telecom and Vimpelcom appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy
Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy
Nov 17 Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd :
* Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd - full year 2016 shipments are expected to range from 4.9 gw to 5.0 gw, below company's previous guidance of 5.2 gw to 5.5 gw
* Qtrly earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.86 or $0.13
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings( ) per diluted ads were rmb 0.86 or $0.13
* Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd qtrly net revenue was $624.3 million, an increase of +9.0 pct y/y
* Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd - for q4 of 2016, company expects total cell and module shipments to be in range of 1,200 to 1,300 mw
* Qtrly total shipments were 1,240.9 megawatts, external shipments were up +10.1 pct y/y and up +0.9 pct sequentially
* Qtrly shipments of modules and module tolling were 1,200.0 mw, an increase of +11.8 pct y/y and +5.8 pct sequentially
* Q3 revenue rmb 4.2 billion
Ja solar announces third quarter 2016 results
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.