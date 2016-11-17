Nov 17 Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd :

* Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd - full year 2016 shipments are expected to range from 4.9 gw to 5.0 gw, below company's previous guidance of 5.2 gw to 5.5 gw

* Qtrly earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.86 or $0.13

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings( ) per diluted ads were rmb 0.86 or $0.13

* Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd qtrly net revenue was $624.3 million, an increase of +9.0 pct y/y

* Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd - for q4 of 2016, company expects total cell and module shipments to be in range of 1,200 to 1,300 mw

* Qtrly total shipments were 1,240.9 megawatts, external shipments were up +10.1 pct y/y and up +0.9 pct sequentially

* Qtrly shipments of modules and module tolling were 1,200.0 mw, an increase of +11.8 pct y/y and +5.8 pct sequentially

* Q3 revenue rmb 4.2 billion

* Ja solar announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: