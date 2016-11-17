BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Nov 17 Great Canadian Gaming Corp :
* Great Canadian Gaming -prior to transaction insider owned or controlled 10.9 million common shares representing about 18 pct of corp's issued and outstanding shares
* Great Canadian Gaming -Neil Baker entered secondary offering with Canaccord Genuity whereby insider has agreed to sell 6 million common shares of corp
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri