BRIEF-Altagas to acquire WGL Holdings in C$8.4 bln deal
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Nov 17 Tesoro Corp -
* Stock transaction at exchange ratio of 0.4350, with option to elect cash in lieu of stock up to cap of 10% of equity consideration
* Expects to achieve 10% to 13% EPS accretion in 2018, first full year of combined operations
* Tesoro says Greg Goff will continue to serve as chairman, president and chief executive officer of combined company
* Tesoro says Steven Sterin will continue to serve as executive vice president and chief financial officer.
* Will acquire Western at implied current price of $37.30 per western share in a stock transaction, representing an equity value of $4.1 billion
* Will acquire Western at implied current price of $37.30 per western share in stock transaction, representing an equity value of $4.1 billion based on tesoro's closing stock price of $85.74 on November 16
* Tesoro corp says board of directors is also expected to expand size of board
* Tesoro says Western's current executive chairman, Paul Foster, and Western's current CEO, Jeff Stevens will be directors on deal completion
* Tesoro says headquarters of Tesoro will remain in San Antonio, Tx.
* Tesoro to acquire Western refining in $6.4 billion transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says