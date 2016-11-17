Nov 17 Tesoro Corp -

* Stock transaction at exchange ratio of 0.4350, with option to elect cash in lieu of stock up to cap of 10% of equity consideration

* Expects to achieve 10% to 13% EPS accretion in 2018, first full year of combined operations

* Tesoro says Greg Goff will continue to serve as chairman, president and chief executive officer of combined company

* Tesoro says Steven Sterin will continue to serve as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

* Will acquire Western at implied current price of $37.30 per western share in a stock transaction, representing an equity value of $4.1 billion

* Tesoro corp says board of directors is also expected to expand size of board

* Tesoro says Western's current executive chairman, Paul Foster, and Western's current CEO, Jeff Stevens will be directors on deal completion

* Tesoro says headquarters of Tesoro will remain in San Antonio, Tx.

