BRIEF-Global Telecom and Vimpelcom appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Stage Stores Inc
* Stage Stores Inc - Anticipates Q4 comparable sales to be in range of -2% to -6% and earnings per diluted share to be between $0.65 and $0.90
* Stage Stores Inc - Capital expenditures in 2016, net of construction allowances from landlords, are expected to be approximately $65 million
* Stage Stores reports third quarter results and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q3 loss per share $0.58
* Q3 same store sales fell 8.2 percent
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.57
* Q3 sales $317.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $327.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.