BRIEF-Global Telecom and Vimpelcom appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Bon-ton Stores Inc -
* Bon-Ton Stores Inc says capital expenditures not to exceed $40 million for FY
* Bon-Ton Stores Inc says a gross margin rate ranging from a 80- to 90-basis-point increase over fiscal 2015 rate of 34.7% for FY
* Sees FY loss per diluted share to be in range of $2.04 to $2.54
* Sees full-year comparable sales decrease ranging from 2.5% to 3.5%
* Sees full-year adjusted ebitda to be in range of $114 million to $124 million
* Q3 loss per share $1.58
* Q3 same store sales fell 4.9 percent
* Reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 sales fell 5.4 percent to $589.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.