* Bon-Ton Stores Inc says capital expenditures not to exceed $40 million for FY

* Bon-Ton Stores Inc says a gross margin rate ranging from a 80- to 90-basis-point increase over fiscal 2015 rate of 34.7% for FY

* Sees FY loss per diluted share to be in range of $2.04 to $2.54

* Sees full-year comparable sales decrease ranging from 2.5% to 3.5%

* Sees full-year adjusted ebitda to be in range of $114 million to $124 million

* Q3 loss per share $1.58

* Q3 same store sales fell 4.9 percent

* Reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 sales fell 5.4 percent to $589.9 million