Nov 17 Prometic Life Sciences Inc -

* Early evidence of efficacy of PBI-4050 alone and also in combination with one of commercially available IPF drugs

* PBI-4050 shown to be very well tolerated whether used alone or in combination with nintedanib or pirfenidone

* 4050 demonstrates early evidence of efficacy in its idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis ("IPF") phase 2 clinical trial