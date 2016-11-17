Nov 17 New Jersey Resources Corp :

* For three-month period ended september 30, 2016, net income was $25.4 million, or $.30 per share,

* Announced fiscal 2017 Nfe guidance in range of $1.65 to $1.75 per share,

* NJR expects its regulated businesses to generate between 60 to 75 percent of total nfe

* New Jersey resources corp-Njng expects to add a total of 24,000 to 27,000 new customers between fiscal 2017 and 2019

* New Jersey resources reports fiscal 2016 results and announces fiscal 2017 net financial earnings guidance