Nov 17 Manchester United Plc

* Q1 revenues of £120.2 million

* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share 0.43 pence

* A semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on 5 january 2017, to shareholders of record on 30 November 2016

* Manchester united says quarterly borrowings as of 30, Sept 2016 gbp 499.3 million versus. Gbp 484.5 million as of 30, June 2016

* Qtrly basic earnings per share 0.71 pence

* Qtrly total revenue gbp 120.2 million versus gbp 123.6 million

* For fiscal 2017, Manchester United continues to expect: * revenue to be £530m to £540m.

* Qtrly matchday revenue gbp 16.8 million versus gbp 24.8 million

* For fiscal 2017 expects adjusted EBITDA to be £170mln to £180mln

* Manchester United Plc: 2017 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: