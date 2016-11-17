J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Nov 17 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Tetraphase pharmaceuticals inc - in trial, eravacycline was well tolerated
* Tetraphase pharmaceuticals inc- results from e4 trial in ciai, are expected in q4 of 2017
* Press release - tetraphase publishes phase 3 ignite1 eravacycline data in jama surgery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia