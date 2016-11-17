J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Nov 17 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Catabasis Pharma- Top-line safety and efficacy results from placebo-controlled portion of movedmd phase 2 trial are expected in first half of Q1 2017
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals - Expects to initiate a phase 2 trial for an additional rare disease indication for edasalonexent in Q4 2017 or Q1 2018
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Catabasis expects to report periodic results from MoveDMD open-label extension in 2017
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals provides edasalonexent and rare disease pipeline updates at investor day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia