J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Nov 17 Alleghany Corp :
* Alleghany Corporation announces preliminary hurricane matthew loss estimate
* Alleghany Corp- consolidated pre-tax loss related to hurricane Matthew, net of reinsurance, reinstatement premiums, estimated to be less than $75 million
* Alleghany Corp -preliminary loss estimate is comprised of losses from Transatlantic Holdings, RSUI group, with each contributing about equally to loss
* Alleghany Corporation announces preliminary hurricane Matthew loss estimate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia