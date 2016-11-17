J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Nov 17 Tembec Inc
* Tembec- "although normal seasonal weakness is anticipated in coming quarter, lumber market fundamentals should continue to gradually improve over time"
* Tembec inc - december 2016 quarterly results will be impacted by a two-week major maintenance outage at tartas specialty pulp mill
* Tembec inc - hardwood paper pulp market "will remain challenging"
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.12
* Q4 sales c$389 million versus c$373 million
* Tembec reports financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended september 24, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia