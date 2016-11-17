Nov 17 Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana shipping inc- qtrly loss per common share $0.99

* Diana shipping-concluded,without agreement, discussions with lenders with respect to certain proposed amendments of outstanding loan facilities

* Diana shipping inc - time charter revenues were $27.1 million for q3 of 2016, compared to $38.9 million for same quarter of 2015

* Diana shipping-terminated engagement of financial advisor in connection with discussions with respect to proposed amendments of outstanding loan facilities

* Diana shipping-does not currently anticipate resuming discussions, with respect to proposed amendments of outstanding loan facilities, with lenders

* Diana shipping inc. Reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended september 30, 2016