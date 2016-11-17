Nov 17 3d Signatures Inc

* 3D Signatures Inc - Company intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund clinical trials and for working capital and general corporate purpose

* 3D Signatures Inc - Private placement on a best efforts basis, units of company at a price of $0.75 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $3 million

* 3D Signatures Inc. announces brokered private placement