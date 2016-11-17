J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Nov 17 Computer Task Group Inc
* Computer task group inc- concurrent with authorization of share repurchase program, board also approved a suspension of company's cash dividend
* Computer task group inc- repurchase up to $10 million of its outstanding shares over next two years
* Computer task group inc- authorization replaces and expands company's capacity to repurchase shares under its preexisting buyback program
* Ctg announces $10 million share repurchase authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia