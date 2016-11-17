Nov 17 Computer Task Group Inc

* Computer task group inc- concurrent with authorization of share repurchase program, board also approved a suspension of company's cash dividend

* Computer task group inc- repurchase up to $10 million of its outstanding shares over next two years

* Computer task group inc- authorization replaces and expands company's capacity to repurchase shares under its preexisting buyback program

* Ctg announces $10 million share repurchase authorization