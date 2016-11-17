J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Nov 17 Eisai Co Ltd
* Eisai inc - first phase 3 study for e2609 in clinical trial program will enroll 1,330 patients with biomarkers confirmed for early alzheimer's disease
* Fda grants fast track designation for development of e2609, eisai's bace inhibitor for early alzheimer's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia