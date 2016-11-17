J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Nov 17 DryShips Inc
* Dryships inc says company has entered into a securities purchase agreement with kalani investments limited
* Dryships inc - intends to use net proceeds to repay indebtedness under one or more of our existing credit facilities
* Dryships inc- gross proceeds from sale of securities will be approximately $20 million
* Dryships inc- may further receive up to an aggregate of $80 million if all of preferred warrants are exercised, for total proceeds of $100 million
* Dryships inc - also intends to use net proceeds to repay indebtedness incurred under revolving facility with sifnos shareholders inc
* Dryships inc. Announces registered direct offering
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia